Giants Ripped by NFL Fans for Playing Daniel Jones as Scout Safety After Benching
The New York Giants are apparently all the way out on Daniel Jones.
Jones was benched as New York's starting quarterback this week with Tommy DeVito taking over under center for the franchise. On Thursday things got even worse for the 27-year-old signal-caller. Reports from practice claim Jones was wearing a red scout team jersey and was being used as a safety during an offensive install period.
The NFL world couldn't believe that story and reacted strongly.
It's worth noting Jones is in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract that carries $81 million in guaranteed money. He's carrying a $47 million cap hit this season while making $36 million. And he's now a scout team safety.
The Giants inked Jones to that big extension after he had a solid 2022 campaign, but he has not lived up to the deal. He only played in six games in 2023 after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He returned this season and has been awful.
Through 10 games, Jones has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating (79.4) and QBR (46.8) are dreadful.
It has become increasingly clear that he is not in the Giants' long-term plans. They can cut him this offseason while taking a cap hit of $22.2 million.