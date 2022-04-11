Tom Rudawsky's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft
In putting together my mock draft, I decided to go off my own pre-draft projections as well as what positions the Giants could realistically target in each round, keeping in mind the best players available along with positional value.
I didn’t project/predict any trades, even though I'm anticipating that the Giants will realistically make a deal or two throughout the duration of the seven-round draft.
Here are the prospects I think make sense for the Giants.
Round 1, No. 5: OT Charles Cross
Height: 6’5
Weight: 307 lbs.
School: Mississippi State
With tackle Evan Neal already off the board, the Giants go with another great tackle prospect in Charles Cross. I think it’s highly likely they will try to trade this pick, but staying put and taking a surefire talent like Cross is a good get.
Cross is an outstanding pass protector, with skills to step in and pass block at a high level from day one. Along with good athletic ability, he possesses very sound pass pro mechanics to play square throughout the rep.
- RELATED: Charles Cross Draft Prospect Profile
He has good initial quickness and then plays under control with good balance. He can recover and defend against speed, power, and inside counters.
While he is an NFL-ready pass protector, Cross isn’t a dominant run blocker by any means. He possesses good size, but isn’t going to overwhelm defenders with his frame either. Nonetheless, he possesses a very translatable run/pass skillset.
From Day 1, Cross slots in as the starting right tackle, giving the Giants highly talented young players at both tackle spots. This provides a great foundation to continue building the offensive line.
Round 1, No 7: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux
Height: 6’4
Weight: 255 lbs.
School: Oregon
Two picks later, I have the Giants getting the edge player that they so desperately need. With Carolina between them either targeting an offensive tackle or a quarterback, Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to number seven and the Giants come away with an impressive first round haul, as netting Cross and Thibodeaux would be an absolute win for New York.
Thibodeaux has all the natural talent necessary to be a difference-maker. He’s explosive, powerful, can change direction, and is physically gifted. He’s a freak athlete that can make a difference both as a pass rusher and in the run game.
There’s no doubting Thibodeaux’s immense talent. However, his football instincts and overall polish as a football player leaves something to be desired. He lacked consistent dominance last season at Oregon, and still has work to do from a hand placement standpoint. He’s got elite upside, but isn’t yet an elite overall player.
Even though Thibodeaux isn’t a finished product yet, from Day 1, he becomes the Giants most talented edge defender and a player that will be on the field for a majority of snaps. Giants fans should expect Thibodeaux to take time to develop, but make no mistake about: He can be a major boost to a depleted Giants pass rush.
Round 2, No. 36: CB Roger McCreary
Height: 5’11
Weight: 190 lbs.
School: Auburn
I do believe the Giants will strongly consider a cornerback in round one, but with Cross and Thibodeaux being available, they’ll have to wait until Round 2, when they land a great value pick in McCreary, who is most certainly a round one talent.
With James Bradberry likely on his way out, and the Adoree' Jackson contract being one I could see Joe Schoen wanting to get out of next offseason, the Giants need a young, starting caliber corner to step in and serve as a building block for the secondary.
McCreary has all the movement skills you look for in a starting cornerback. He’s smooth and patient in press, can flip his hips and redirect, and has good feet and closing speed to consistently be around the football. He’s got the movement skills, speed, and toughness to consistently win on the outside.
The only real knock on McCreary is his size. At 5-foot-11, he’s slightly undersized for a perimeter corner. He could present a physical mismatch against number one wideouts with a physically imposing frame.
Depending what happens with Bradberry, McCreary could slot in as a Day 1 starter opposite Jackson. If somehow Bradberry remains a member of the team, then the Giants can look at potentially playing McCreary inside a little bit. Regardless, getting the Auburn corner means the Giants have another cog in their secondary of the future.
Round 3, No. 67: S Nick Cross
Height: 6’0
Weight: 210 lbs.
School: Maryland
With Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers no longer on the roster, the Giants have a hole in the defensive backfield. I believe Schoen knows the value of having a strong secondary, and by selecting McCreary in the second round, and Cross here in the third round, the Giants would be retooling their secondary with fresh, young talent.
Cross is an intriguing talent because of both his size and speed. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash at the combine, and he possesses great downhill explosiveness. He’s a physical player that is at his best when the action is in front of him, where he plays the ball very well.
- RELATED: Nick Cross Draft Prospect Profile
While his speed and explosiveness cannot be questioned, his movement skills and tackling ability can. He isn’t a silky smooth mover and at times looks a little tight/rigid changing directions. While he’s physical and can really hit, he has a tendency to slip off tackles as well.
Even with Julian Love in the mix at the other safety spot alongside Xavier McKinney, I’d expect Cross to play a significant role from the get-go due to the amount of dime defense the Giants might play. McKinney is best playing the deep part of the field, which is perfect as Cross would function better playing the intermediate area and playing downhill.
Round 3, No. 81: TE Greg Dulcich
Height: 6’4
Weight: 243 lbs.
School: UCLA
The Giants are starting from scratch with their tight end position. They added veteran Ricky Seals-Jones on a one-year deal in free agency, but they still need to add some youth for the longer term, the position needing all different skill sets.
Dulcich’s primary value comes as a receiver, where he’s got very good quickness in routes and speed to keep the defense honest down the seam. He’s a natural hands catcher, who’s reliable when the ball is thrown his way.
- RELATED: Greg Dulcich Draft Prospect Profile
He’s also a highly competitive kid that is a very willing blocker. With his athletic qualities, he also brings value as a “move” tight end that can be moved around the formation a little bit and deployed various ways as a blocker.
While he’s a willing blocker, Dulcich lacks top size, strength, and power to be an impact on-line blocker. He’s not someone that can play in a 3-point stance and be expected to generate movement in the run game. And although he’s a good receiving tight end, he lacks top fluidity and change of direction to be an elite route runner.
Considering how thin the Giants are at tight end, Dulcich has a chance to play a big role right away. He certainly won’t be utilized as a power run blocker, but can play detached from the line of scrimmage and likely will be a reliable target in the pass game. I’d expect him to be a 30-40 snap player a game on this offense.
Round 4, No. 112: RB Dameon Pierce
Height: 5’10
Weight: 220 lbs.
School: Florida
With Saquon Barkley’s uncertain future--he's unsigned after this year and there is some question regarding whether Schoen would be willing to invest premium money at this position--running back is another position that the Giants need to infuse with young talent over the next couple years.
Adding Pierce, who possesses a different running style than any other back currently on the Giants roster, would be a nice addition for New York.
Pierce is a compact, physical, tough runner that plays behind his pads and falls forward. He’s got good footwork to work in short space and has good burst to get to the second level.
He also has adequate hands to catch out of the backfield. He’s strong and willing in pass pro, making him a player that can develop into a good pass protector as well.
- RELATED: Daemon Pierce Draft Prospect Profile
Pierce just lacks the difference-making explosiveness, speed, and make-you-miss skills. He’s not a home run hitter, but he brings more of a tough, methodical run style than one that leads to big plays. While he’s got adequate hands, he isn’t a quick-twitch route runner and should be counted on for only underneath stuff in the receiving game.
With Barkley still on the roster, Pierce would strictly serve as a developmental backup in 2022 with hopes to potentially be more of a part of the rotation in 2023 and beyond depending on whether or not Barkley departs.
The Giants could surely mix him in a little just so he continues to develop, and Pierce would look to carve out a role on special teams Year 1.
Round 5, No. 147: TE Jake Ferguson
Height: 6’5
Weight: 250 lbs.
School: Wisconsin
I could definitely see the Giants taking multiple tight ends, and I think with this pick they could target a different type of tight end as the one I have them selecting in Round 4.
Having Dulcich and Ferguson would signify a new young crop of players at the tight end position, which is much needed considering the turnover New York saw at the position this offseason.
Ferguson has good size, arm length, and would fill the role of a true “Y” tight end, contributing most as a line of scrimmage blocker that would help in the run game. Ferguson is an ultra tough player with a good initial strike off the ball.
He’s physical with strong hands and can sustain blocks due to his arm length and competes. His technique as a blocker is better than most rookies, too.
- RELATED: Jake Ferguson Draft Prospect Profile
Ferguson is primarily a blocker that has limitations in the pass game. His testing numbers at the combine were disappointing, because he isn’t a dynamic athlete and doesn’t have much to offer in the way of speed, route running, and downfield ability in the pass game.
Similar to the outlook for Dulcich, Ferguson would certainly have a chance to play right away given the Giants need for players at the tight end position. There’s a good possibility Ferguson would be the top blocking tight end on the depth chart depending how he looks in the off-season program and training camp.
Either way, the Giants would be foolish not to give Ferguson a serious run in trying to identify what they have in the youngster.
Round 5, No. 173: OT Nick Zakelj
Height: 6’6
Weight: 315 lbs.
School: Fordham
Even though I have the Giants drafting Cross in the first round, I believe they will double up on the offensive line during the draft. Depth across the offensive line is so hard to come by, and is something Schoen likely covets given how the Bills had some of the best offensive line depth every year when he was the assistant general manager.
Zakelj is a big, tough prospect that provides another reinforcement up front in the effort to rebuild the offensive line. He doesn’t necessarily jump off the tape due to his power, athleticism, or size, but he’s very consistent and highly productive.
As Fordham's left tackle at Fordham this year, he consistently won with being able to mirror at the snap with good initial quickness and square up defenders. He also plays with good technique, using his hands and possessing good timing to translate well to the next level.
- RELATED: Nick Zakelj Draft Prospect Profile
With Zakelj, there will definitely be an adjustment to the type of athletes he will face at this level. He’s not an elite athlete, and isn’t as light on his feet or as powerful as you’d like.
In the run game, he wins more with angles and good positioning rather than raw strength or power. The question with him is, can he handle the major step up in class against NFL athletes?
Zakelj would come in the door with modest Year 1 expectations, and may not even be active for most games. If the Giants do select an offensive tackle in the first round, they’d have their book end tackles of the future. The hope with Zakelj is that he could develop into the eventual swing tackle of the future.
Round 6, No. 182: Edge Isaiah Thomas
Height: 6’5
Weight: 266 lbs.
School: Oklahoma
With their last pick in the 2022 draft, I could see the Giants add another edge rusher as they continue to bolster the group however they can while also adding some special teams firepower.
Thomas is a high motor, quick edge rusher that’s at his best in attack mode with his long arms and upfield quickness. He flashes speed to get on edges and has some different moves as a rusher. In the run game, he’s a relentless pursuer and physical tackler.
- RELATED: Isaiah Thomas Draft Prospect Profile
The Oklahoma product just lacks top play strength and elite pass rushing qualities. He doesn’t play stout in the run game, routinely being washed out of the play and failing to anchor and hold his ground. While he’s quick and flashes some speed, he plays a little tight-hipped at times, something that shows up in space both run/pass.
With Thomas’ motor, he’d be an asset on special teams right away, and that’d be his primary role year one in the program. Usually sixth and seventh rounders are drafted due to special teams prowess, and Thomas is a guy that potentially fits that profile. Whatever he provides from the line of scrimmage in his rookie season would be a bonus.
