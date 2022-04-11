Tom Rudawsky's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Height: 5’10

Weight: 220 lbs.

School: Florida

With Saquon Barkley’s uncertain future--he's unsigned after this year and there is some question regarding whether Schoen would be willing to invest premium money at this position--running back is another position that the Giants need to infuse with young talent over the next couple years.

Adding Pierce, who possesses a different running style than any other back currently on the Giants roster, would be a nice addition for New York.

Pierce is a compact, physical, tough runner that plays behind his pads and falls forward. He’s got good footwork to work in short space and has good burst to get to the second level.

He also has adequate hands to catch out of the backfield. He’s strong and willing in pass pro, making him a player that can develop into a good pass protector as well.

Pierce just lacks the difference-making explosiveness, speed, and make-you-miss skills. He’s not a home run hitter, but he brings more of a tough, methodical run style than one that leads to big plays. While he’s got adequate hands, he isn’t a quick-twitch route runner and should be counted on for only underneath stuff in the receiving game.

With Barkley still on the roster, Pierce would strictly serve as a developmental backup in 2022 with hopes to potentially be more of a part of the rotation in 2023 and beyond depending on whether or not Barkley departs.

The Giants could surely mix him in a little just so he continues to develop, and Pierce would look to carve out a role on special teams Year 1.