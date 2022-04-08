2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

Pierce had 13 rushing touchdowns on 100 total carries, with three receiving touchdowns on 19 catches for 216-yards. He was wildly efficient with the football; the touchdowns weren’t just goalline carries, either. Pierce showed some intermediate receiving chops on seam balls while also running hitches on the boundary. He averaged 6.6-yards per touch and 5.7-yards per carry.

Pierce showed his skills at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he looked solid in pass protecting skills. He played in the bowl game against UCF. He was asked why he didn’t sit the bowl game out like many other seniors who were attending the Senior Bowl; his response: “Why? Because I’m a Gator, Bro.” Pierce went on to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are his testing numbers.