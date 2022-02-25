2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Charles Cross, OT

Height: 6’5

Weight: 310 lbs.

Class: RS-Sophomore

School: Mississippi State

A former five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, where he attended Laurel High School, Cross with the fifth-ranked offensive tackle recruit during the 2019 cycle, and the second-ranked recruit out of Mississippi (behind Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean). Cross started for two years in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Mississippi State.

Notables

He was a freshman All-SEC selection by coaches in 2020, where he started ten games. Cross earned the Kent Hull Trophy in 2021 - an award given to the best overall offensive lineman in Mississippi. Former winners include Elgton Jenkins, Royce Newman, and Laremy Tunsil. According to Pro Football Focus, Cross was the 11th ranked blocking tackle in college football in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cross played 720 snaps (574 pass blocking, 146 run blocking); in that 2020 season, he allowed 44 pressures and six sacks. Cross was much more comfortable in 2021.

He played 919 offensive snaps (719 pass, 200 run blocking); he only allowed 16 pressures and was credited with two sacks against him. Cross played all but four of his college snaps at left tackle (those four were at right tackle).

Strengths

Excellent size, length, and athletic profile

Carries his weight very well

Agility, change of direction, and explosiveness are all excellent

Plays with excellent balance and solid posture

Smooth feet in pass-sets (vertical, 90-degree, or jump)

Excellent burst off his inside foot into a pass-set to cut-off wide-9 rushers

Great ability to mirror/match elusive defenders

Incredible hip fluidity to open and hinge

Patient with strike/hands (this can also be viewed as a detriment)

Good overall aiming points with hands (albeit they’re late)

Strikes outside bicep to shift to outside shoulder, uses inside hand to get underneath breastplate for control

Readjusts hands while pulling and controlling defenders to limit effective counter ability

Good overall grip strength once he gets his hands on defenders in pass protection

Baits defenders into hand fighting, good strike after false defender’s first move

Surrenders initial contact to defenders too often but does a very good job fitting his hands around the contact to position himself advantageously

Punches up and through his hips, underneath defender’s strike

Does well to keep his feet moving after contact up the arc

Solid overall anchor, refits his hands and sits back on his hips

Can sit back on ankles and anchor against bull-rush and power-rushers

Has the hips to quickly recover when he fails to anticipate pass-rush move correctly, or if the depth of his set is shallow

Does well to anticipate and react to stunt; has feet/hip quickness to pick up delayed blitzing second-level defenders

Excellent on screens in space

Effective as back-side blocker on outside zone

Gets his near hip through the far hip of even 4i-shades to the backside

Boxes defenders out in a basketball manner in this situation

Does well as a play-side power/gap down blocker who uses his frame well

Does well to locate second-level defenders on ACE (double-team PS OG & PS OT) climbs

Rarely overextends himself

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato? Click here to see those already posted. 1 Gallery 1 Images

Can Improve

Pre-snap stance is a bit narrow

Hands are late, which allows defense to dictate

Catches rather than punches

Could use length more effectively

Rarely makes initial contact (patient but it gets him in trouble)

Overall anchor is solid, but he did get popped back several times forcing him to rely on said anchor

Hands can be a bit wide

Holds defender’s outside shoulder to draw flags when hands are late/wide in pass pro

Had nine penalties last year

Leaves inside alley open at times

Had some false steps as a run blocker

Doesn’t generate enough power as a run blocker through the block

Struggles to clasp onto blockers in the run game

Can be unorthodox on backside scoop, albeit his athletic ability allows him to get the job done

Center of gravity is too high on lateral run blocks to play side

Play side run blocking left some to be desired

Limited snaps in run game

Inexperience in pro-style run scheme

The vast majority of snaps came at LT

Summary

Overall, Charles Cross is a very athletic tackle with excellent pass-blocking ability, with some room to grow. He’s patient with his hands, which allows defenders to dictate pass-rushing reps; however, he does a very good job with his hand technique to win despite surrendering initial contact.

Cross has a good overall anchor excellent length and can mirror the quickest pass-rushers up the arc. He’s fluid in space, showed the processing to pick up delayed stunts/blitzes, and there’s still plenty of room for development, which is great!

Cross is not without concern. He has limited experience run blocking, and it shows; Mississippi ran the football mostly out of the shotgun, and the back-side blocks were better than the play-side ones.

Cross uses his frame well and typically puts himself into a good position, but he doesn’t latch onto blocks as consistently as desired, nor does he impose his will and show the functional strength necessary to make teams comfortable with him as a top-five type of tackle.

He needs to get stronger at the point of attack. All in all, Cross is a first-round selection with a very high ceiling. He’s a young player with a lot of upside, but he’s not a finished product.

GRADE: 6.8

Join the Giants Country Community