2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

The Giants need some tight ends. so let's take a look at what UCLA's Greg Dulcich could bring to the new offensive system being installed.

Greg Dulcich, TE

Height: 6’3

Weight: 248 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: UCLA

Arm length: 33⅞”

Wingspan: 80”

Hand size: 10⅞”

A former three-star recruit out of Glendale, California, where he attended St. Francis High School (located in La Canada Flintridge), Dulcich was the 78th ranked recruit in California during the 2018 cycle. Dulcich was more utilized in Chip Kelly’s offense in 2021.

Notables

Dulcich was a John Mackey Award finalist in 2021; he caught 42 passes on 65 targets for 725-yards and five touchdowns. He finished his college career with 77 catches on 121 targets for 1,353-yards with 11 touchdowns. Dulcich turned heads at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and here’s what he did at the Combine.

40-yard-dash: 4.69

Bench press: 16 reps

Vertical jump: 34”

Broad jump: 10’2”

3-Cone: 7.05

Short-Shuttle: 4.37

Dulcich could be a target for the Giants in rounds 3-4.

Strengths

Good overall size and frame

Large catch radius (33 ⅞” arms, 80” wingspan)

Large hands (10 ⅞”)

Good athlete who can attack the field vertically

Solid ability to release off the LOS

Avoids contact, has good lateral movement skills and lower body flexion to bend around jam and traffic around the LOS

Ran a lot of horizontal and vertical crosses

Has enough foot-speed and technique at breaks to create ample separation against linebackers

Was solid on intermediate in breaking routes for a tight end

Suffers from concentration drops, but he has very soft hands

Climbs the ladder and makes contested catches away from his frame

Uses his catch radius well, big soft hands help secure off-target throws

A really good weapon up the seam and in the middle of the field

Is nimble creating YAC (see LSU game)

True big-play ability

Will try hard as a blocker

Can Improve

More of a receiver than he is a blocker

Functional strength at the point of attack is troublesome

Hand placement and technique are marginal while blocking

Had some concentration drops

More of a move TE or a big slot, rather than a true Y

Summary

Overall, Greg Dulcich is a very good receiving tight end with athletic upside. Dulcich broke out in Chip Kelly’s offense in 2021; he was used at all three levels of the field and his speed assisted the UCLA offense in stretching the defense and creating mismatches.

He has big-play ability and some moves with the football in his hand. I appreciate his effort while blocking, but he’s not too effective in that area. Dulcich will be a mismatch receiving weapon for an offense, but he may not have the upside to be a true "Y" tight end.

GRADE: 6.29

