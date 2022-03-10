2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Greg Dulcich, TE
Height: 6’3
Weight: 248 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: UCLA
Arm length: 33⅞”
Wingspan: 80”
Hand size: 10⅞”
A former three-star recruit out of Glendale, California, where he attended St. Francis High School (located in La Canada Flintridge), Dulcich was the 78th ranked recruit in California during the 2018 cycle. Dulcich was more utilized in Chip Kelly’s offense in 2021.
Notables
Dulcich was a John Mackey Award finalist in 2021; he caught 42 passes on 65 targets for 725-yards and five touchdowns. He finished his college career with 77 catches on 121 targets for 1,353-yards with 11 touchdowns. Dulcich turned heads at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and here’s what he did at the Combine.
- 40-yard-dash: 4.69
- Bench press: 16 reps
- Vertical jump: 34”
- Broad jump: 10’2”
- 3-Cone: 7.05
- Short-Shuttle: 4.37
Dulcich could be a target for the Giants in rounds 3-4.
Why Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Has Advantage in Fitting into Don Martindale's System
Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson reflected on his bumpy first year as a Giant and spoke about what he believes new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is planning for the Giants defense.
How Carson Wentz Trade Impacts Giants, Draft
Quarterback Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East, his return not only affecting division rivalries but potentially next month's draft.
Giants Sign OT Matt Gono to Provide Depth on Offensive Line
The Giants make their first offensive lineman signing in the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era.
Strengths
- Good overall size and frame
- Large catch radius (33 ⅞” arms, 80” wingspan)
- Large hands (10 ⅞”)
- Good athlete who can attack the field vertically
- Solid ability to release off the LOS
- Avoids contact, has good lateral movement skills and lower body flexion to bend around jam and traffic around the LOS
- Ran a lot of horizontal and vertical crosses
- Has enough foot-speed and technique at breaks to create ample separation against linebackers
- Was solid on intermediate in breaking routes for a tight end
- Suffers from concentration drops, but he has very soft hands
- Climbs the ladder and makes contested catches away from his frame
- Uses his catch radius well, big soft hands help secure off-target throws
- A really good weapon up the seam and in the middle of the field
- Is nimble creating YAC (see LSU game)
- True big-play ability
- Will try hard as a blocker
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Can Improve
- More of a receiver than he is a blocker
- Functional strength at the point of attack is troublesome
- Hand placement and technique are marginal while blocking
- Had some concentration drops
- More of a move TE or a big slot, rather than a true Y
Summary
Overall, Greg Dulcich is a very good receiving tight end with athletic upside. Dulcich broke out in Chip Kelly’s offense in 2021; he was used at all three levels of the field and his speed assisted the UCLA offense in stretching the defense and creating mismatches.
He has big-play ability and some moves with the football in his hand. I appreciate his effort while blocking, but he’s not too effective in that area. Dulcich will be a mismatch receiving weapon for an offense, but he may not have the upside to be a true "Y" tight end.
GRADE: 6.29
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums