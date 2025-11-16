The Good, Bad and Ugly, Week 11: Packers, Matt LaFleur Survive Scare
- Good: Packers fighting through injuries to win in New York
- Bad: Bengals’ reasons for keeping this coaching staff
- Ugly: McCarthy performance in Minnesota
- Good: Jaguars making their case for a playoff spot
- Bad: Buccaneers need to get healthy after another loss
- Ugly: Chargers’ offensive line is sinking the season
Welcome to the best week the NFL has had to offer.
The Week 11 slate has been awesome so far (well, not including the Commanders-Dolphins matchup in Spain). In the early window, the Jaguars toppled the Chargers while the NFC North had a key game between the Bears and Vikings, ending in a walk-off, 19–17 victory for Chicago.
In the late games, the Broncos host the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, hoping to go 3.5 games up on Kansas City heading into the holidays. Meanwhile, the Seahawks and Rams are trying to earn the top spot in the NFC West, with Los Angeles hosting the first of two matchups.
Finally, Sunday night features an elite game between the Eagles and Lions at Lincoln Financial Field, rife with playoff implications.
But we start with the Packers, who found a gutsy effort in New York for a vital win.
Good: Packers fighting through injuries to win in New York
Nothing has been easy for the Packers in recent weeks, but Green Bay is finding a way to survive.
After losing to the Eagles on Monday night while scoring seven points, the offense notched 27 points in New York, winning 27–20 over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Jordan Love was in and out of the lineup and completed 13-of-24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. While the numbers aren’t gaudy, Love engineered the short-week road win without receiver Jayden Reed, tight end Tucker Kraft and center Elgton Jenkins, helping Green Bay get to 6–3–1 and remain in the race for the NFC North title.
In a week where there’s been talk about coach Matt LaFleur’s job security, the Packers answered by fighting through injuries to Reed, Kraft and Jenkins, along with running back Josh Jacobs leaving early due to a knee injury. While the health woes are a huge concern moving forward, Green Bay has a chance to make a big move over the next three weeks with divisional tilts against the Vikings, Lions and Bears, respectively.
Green Bay needs Love to elevate the beat-up offense while the defense keeps rolling behind the edge pressure of Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary, but after beating the Giants to break its two-game skid, things are looking up.
Bad: Bengals’ reasons for keeping this coaching staff
Zac Taylor and Al Golden might very well get 2026 to showcase their talents in Cincinnati. Yet the reasons for allowing it to happen are dwindling.
The Bengals lost 34–12 to the Steelers on Sunday, managing one touchdown against the league’s 28th-ranked defense. Cincinnati also allowed 27 defensive points to Pittsburgh, which lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers midway through the game with a left hand injury.
The easy defense for Taylor is Joe Burrow’s Week 2 toe injury, which knocked him out for multiple months. But this is Taylor’s seventh season, and barring a miracle for his 3–7 Bengals, he’ll have reached the postseason only twice. When Burrow isn’t in the lineup, Cincinnati isn’t going to be a juggernaut, but it is often an embarrassment.
As for Golden, he replaced Lou Anarumo to help fix a defense that ranked 25th in both points and yards allowed in 2024. Instead, the unit is even worse, entering Week 11 as the worst in both categories, surrendering 426.6 yards and 33.3 points per game.
History says the Bengals won’t change. After all, Marvin Lewis was the head coach for 16 years without winning a playoff game.
But it’s a mistake considering the play we’ve seen from the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
Ugly: McCarthy performance in Minnesota
It’s early, but the returns on second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy are concerning.
Minnesota lost 19–17 at home to the Bears on Sunday, dropping the Vikings to 4–6, well out of a playoff spot in the top-heavy NFC. From a long-term perspective, the most worrisome result was McCarthy’s stat line of 16-of-32 for 150 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
McCarthy has been either ineffective or inactive for almost every NFL game of his career. A national champion at Michigan, the 2024 first-round pick has played only five games in his pro career due to injuries. He has thrown for 842 yards on 6.0 yards per attempt with six touchdown passes and eight interceptions while completing 52.8% of his attempts.
Even if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell don’t believe McCarthy is the future by season’s end, Minnesota is in a tough spot. The Vikings have a win-now roster with stars either in their primes or aging out, including receiver Justin Jefferson, tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, linebackers Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, safety Josh Metellus and others.
Drafting another quarterback would reset the timeline. Additionally, it would be a quick admission of failure in a league where that’s rare. In free agency, there’s not much to be had, and trading for someone such as Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa isn’t helping.
In short, it’s a long road to success for Minnesota if McCarthy doesn’t vastly improve.
Good: Jaguars making their case for a playoff spot
It’s been tough to get a read on the Jaguars. Over their first four games, they were 3–1 with 13 takeaways. Then they beat Kansas City in a wild Monday night affair in which the Jaguars allowed 476 total yards. Since then, Jacksonville had gone 1–3 going into Sunday’s game with the Chargers.
But against Los Angeles, the Jaguars made their statement. In a game that could eventually represent a key tiebreaker for the postseason, Jacksonville won 35–6. The defense beat up Justin Herbert with two sacks and five hits, limiting him to 81 passing yards and an interception before he was lifted for Trey Lance in the fourth quarter. Overall, Jacksonville permitted just 135 total yards and eight first downs.
Offensively, Trevor Lawrence threw for only 153 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, but the rushing attack scored four times to help ensure the blowout.
Moving forward, Jacksonville has an advantageous schedule. The Jaguars play the one-win Titans twice, the 2–8 Jets and the Jacoby Brissett–led Cardinals. Jacksonville also has both games against the Colts remaining, giving it a shot at the AFC South crown.
It’s been a winding path for the Jaguars, but their win over the Chargers and the defensive performance within it are providing reason to believe.
Bad: Buccaneers need to get healthy after another loss
Tampa Bay went to Buffalo and forced three turnovers. Baker Mayfield and the offense scored 32 points. And yet, the Buccaneers lost 44–32 while allowing six Josh Allen touchdowns.
While a fifth consecutive NFC South title feels secure, this season had Super Bowl aspirations. Those dreams seem lofty now, with Tampa Bay losing its third game in four weeks, while a host of stars are sidelined, including receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, corner Jamel Dean, running back Bucky Irving and others.
At 6–4, the Buccaneers are a strong bet to beat out the Panthers, Falcons and Saints in the moribund NFC South, but anything other than a No. 4 seed would be a surprise. That’s the same spot Tampa Bay was in the past three years, a place the Buccaneers have only advanced from once.
The defense is the biggest problem, as the unit has quietly struggled against good competition. Against the six above-.500 teams Tampa Bay has faced (Eagles, Seahawks, 49ers, Lions, Patriots and Bills), it is averaging 30.1 points per game against.
Ugly: Chargers’ offensive line is sinking the season
It’s rare to say a 7–4 team is in genuine trouble of missing the playoffs, but the Chargers are in such a spot.
After losing 35–6 to the Jaguars, Los Angeles has its bye week before hosting the two-win Raiders. Then, the Chargers welcome the Eagles into SoFi Stadium for a de facto road game before visiting the Chiefs. Their last three games also include the Texans and their pass-rush duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, and the Broncos, who lead the league with 46 sacks.
This is all terrible news for a team that can’t block after season-ending injuries to star tackles Joe Alt (ankle) and Rashawn Slater (knee). Coming into Sunday, Jacksonville ranked 23rd in pressure rate at 32.0%. Against the Chargers, the Jaguars constantly harassed Herbert, resulting in two sacks and five quarterback hits.
Looking at the AFC, the most likely path to the playoffs for Los Angeles is a wild-card spot, but there’s ample competition, including the Bills, Chiefs, Broncos, Jaguars, Ravens and Steelers.