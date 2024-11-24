SI

Greg Olsen Had Perfect Line After Commanders Missed Game-Tying Extra Point vs. Cowboys

Andy Nesbitt

Seibert missed a critical extra point after a botched snap.
The Washington Commanders found an absolutely wild way to lose to the lowly Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In case you missed it, the final minute was one of the craziest closing stretches of the NFL season. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin on an 86-yard touchdown pass that made it a one-point game. All Washington needed to likely force overtime was for kicker Austin Seibert to make the extra point. But that didn't happen, as he pushed it wide left, much to the dismay of the home crowd at Northwest Stadium.

Greg Olsen was on the call for FOX and he had a perfect line after the miss, saying: "I'm not even sure what we just watched."

Here are his calls on the TD and then the missed extra-point:

Things then got even more absurd as the Cowboys then returned an onside kick for a TD:

Olsen remains one of the best in the business.

Whew, what a finish.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

