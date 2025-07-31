SI

Hall of Fame Game Tickets 2025: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats for Chargers-Lions

How do prices stack up for the first game of the 2025 NFL preseason?

Liam McKeone

The Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the preseason
The Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the preseason
The new NFL season begins, as it has for many years, with the Hall of Fame game.

The first exhibition contest of the year and the first display of the NFL since the Super Bowl, the Hall of Fame game is annually welcomed as a sign that fall, as well as regular-season football, is near. This summer is no different and fans are psyched up for this year's Hall of Fame game, which features the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will the starters play? Probably not, and if they do, not for long. Will the average fan still be watching?Most certainly. It is football, and it is welcome, no matter the shape it comes in.

To that end tickets are popular for Thursday night's contest with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Here's what the prices look like as the 2025 NFL preseason gets underway.

Hall of Fame Game Ticket Prices

Cheapest tickets

According to SeatGeek, it is not terribly unreasonable to get in the door for the Chargers-Lions preseason game. As of writing the cheapest ticket listed is $75 in the upper level, section 218. There are numerous seats available within $10 of that price point in the 200-section of the stadium.

To get down into the lower bowl, one not need go that much higher. There are seats for sale in the 100-level for as low as $87.

Most expensive tickets

There are some very expensive tickets available for the Hall of Fame game if fans are looking to splurge.

The most expensive tickets currently listed for the Hall of Fame game on SeatGeek are a whopping $776 apiece, located in Section 109. The kicker that appears to be the primary driver of the price point? The seats are three rows up and located on the 40-yard line. Hard to find better football tickets than that.

There are only a few other seats listed in the same ballpark as far as price goes. There are two tickets situated in the upper level right on the 50-yard line for $622 each. Then there's another third-row, 40-yard line pairing listed for $554 per seat across the way from Section 109 in Section 122.

It should be a fun game. Football is back!

