'Hard Knocks' Director Reveals Why Current Bears Season Doesn't Air Profanity
It took almost a quarter-century for the Chicago Bears to be featured on Hard Knocks, the longstanding HBO and NFL Films-produced look at life in America's most popular sport.
Now that they are on Hard Knocks—the season having premiered Aug. 6—it's clear the franchise is playing by its own rules in its presentation of itself.
In a Tuesday conversation with CHGO Sports, director Shannon Furman told the Chicago outlet's panel of reporters that the season's lack of profanity was out of respect for the McCaskey family that owns the team.
“I’ll be honest, this team curses much less than any other team I’ve been around, but it is out of respect for the McCaskey family,” Furman said via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “It’s something that they don’t do and wouldn’t want to see it, so it’s kind of been a decision that was made out of respect for them letting us in their house and wanting to be respectful to them."
Virginia Halas McCaskey, 101, is the team's owner. Her father, Hall of Fame player and coach George Halas founded the team in 1921.
Whether the 2024 Bears drive fans to swear remains to be seen.