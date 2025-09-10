How J.J. McCarthy's NFL Debut Compares to Rest of 2024 QB Draft Class
J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut on Monday night in Chicago went from very bad, to very good, very quickly.
The second-year quarterback—who missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his knee—led the Vikings' offense to just six points through three quarters before orchestrating three consecutive 4th quarter touchdown drives to complete a 27-24 comeback victory over the division-rival Bears.
It was a gutsy win for McCarthy in his first sniff of regular-season NFL action. The 22-year-old went 13-for-20 passing (65%) on the night for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also adding two carries for 25 yards and a rushing touchdown. Most importantly, he got his team off on the right foot by starting the year with a win.
McCarthy was one of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but due to the aforementioned injury, is the only one who made his NFL debut in '25. Here’s how his first game stacks up to the rest of his draft class from last season:
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (2024 Week 1 vs. Titans)
Result: Win, 24-17
Player
Completion Percentage
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Stats
J.J. McCarthy
13-for-20 (65%)
143
2
1
25 yards, TD
Caleb Williams
14-for-29 (48.3%)
93
0
0
15 yards
After being selected No. 1 Williams was tabbed as Chicago's starter right out of the gate, and despite a pedestrian performance in Week 1, led the Bears to a one-score victory over the Titans in his debut.
Over four quarters, he completed less than 50% of his passes, threw for less than 100 yards, and failed to record a touchdown. A win's a win though, right?
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (2024 Week 1 vs. Buccaneers)
Result: Loss, 37-20
Player
Completion Percentage
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Stats
J.J. McCarthy
13-for-20 (65%)
143
2
1
25 yards, TD
Jayden Daniels
17-for-24 (70.8%)
184
0
0
88 yards, 2 TD
Like Williams in Chicago, Jayden Daniels was the Day 1 starter for the Commanders to start the 2024 season.
The then-23-year-old was incredibly efficient through the air, completing 70.8% of his throws, and also adding 88 yards rushing and found pay dirt twice on the ground. Unfortunately, he fell to the Buccaneers 37-20.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (2024 Week 6 vs. Texans)
Result: Loss, 41-21
Player
Completion Percentage
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Stats
J.J. McCarthy
13-for-20 (65%)
143
2
1
25 yards, TD
Drake Maye
20-for-33 (60.6%)
243
3
2
38 yards
Drake Maye was called upon to take the reigns from Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots in Week 6 of last season.
In a 41-21 blowout loss to the Texans, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt let Maye sling the ball around the yard a bit. He attempted 33 passes, completing 20 of them for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (2024 Week 16 vs. Giants)
Result: Win, 34-7
Player
Completion Percentage
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Stats
J.J. McCarthy
13-for-20 (65%)
143
2
1
25 yards, TD
Michael Penix Jr.
18-for-27 (66.7%)
202
0
1
3 yards
After being drafted eighth overall by the Falcons last April, Michael Penix Jr. rode the bench for the Falcons' first 14 games before taking over for offseason acquisition Kirk Cousins in Week 15.
The southpaw led Atlanta to a dominant 34-7 win, and on the way completed 66.7% of his throws for 202 yards and an interception.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (2024 Week 1 vs. Seahawks)
Result: Loss, 26-20
Player
Completion Percentage
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Rushing Stats
J.J. McCarthy
13-for-20 (65%)
143
2
1
25 yards, TD
Bo Nix
26-for-42 (61.9%)
138
0
2
35 yards, TD
While Bo Nix ultimately put together a quality rookie season in 2024, his Week 1 debut was pretty ugly.
The former Oregon Duck threw the ball 42 times for just 138 yards and turned the ball over twice in a tight loss to the Seahawks. Nix did manage to find the end zone on the ground and rushed for 35 yards.