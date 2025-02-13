How Much It Will Cost the Jets to Release Aaron Rodgers

The Jets will face $49M in dead money when they eventually release Aaron Rodgers. They can take the full hit this year or, more likely, designate him as a post-6/1 cut.



As a 6/1 cut, they’d carry his $23.5M cap hit until June 1, when it drops to $14M—saving $9.5M. However,… https://t.co/Gd4d7DAqGn