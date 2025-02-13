How Much It Will Cost the Jets to Release Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers's time with the New York Jets is officially over and done with, as the franchise confirmed prior reports that the two sides would be parting ways entering the 2025 offseason. Attention now turns to how, exactly, they will do so. Because the path the Jets choose to get Rodgers off the roster will cost the organization some money and, more importantly, cap room for 2025.
As explained by ESPN's Adam Schefter in the wake of the Jets' confirmation, Rodgers carries a $49 million dead cap hit for this year. New York has two options should it elect to release Rodgers outright as far as how to deal with that money. If the franchise cuts Rodgers right now, the $49 million dead cap will be carried in full on this year's cap sheet. If the franchise designates Rodgers as a "post-June 1 cut," the Jets can spread out that dead cap hit over two years.
There have been several reports already suggesting the Jets will opt for the post-June 1 path, which makes a lot of sense. A $49 million dead cap hit would severely limit New York's options in free agency this March. The alternative number of $14 million isn't great, and dealing with the bigger numbers down the road won't be fun, but is still preferable to eating it all at once.
A high price to pay, but one the Jets are apparently more than willing to accept.