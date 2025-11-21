SI

How NFL Playoff Picture Looks After Texans Stifle Josh Allen, Bills on ‘TNF’

Houston made a big statement at NRG Stadium.

Tom Dierberger

The Texans sacked Josh Allen eight times on Thursday night.
The Texans sacked Josh Allen eight times on Thursday night. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texans made a statement Thursday night.

Still on the outside looking in at the current AFC playoff picture, Houston certainly looked like a team that will be playing late into January under the prime-time Thursday Night Football spotlight. Behind eight sacks from the defense and a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Davis Mills, the Texans beat the Bills 23–19 in front of 70,451 fans at NRG Stadium.

The Texans have now won three straight games to improve to 6–5,

Entering the game, the Texans’ chances to make the playoffs stood at 29%, according to NFL.com. With the win, Houston now has a 49% chance to be playing postseason football. To do so, they’ll have to hurdle the Jaguars (6–4), Chargers (7–4) or Bills (7–4) for a wild-card spot or stay hot to catch the AFC South-leading Colts (8–2).

The loss dropped quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to 7–4, two games behind the Patriots for first place in the AFC East. Buffalo fell from the No. 5 seed in the AFC to the No. 6 seed behind the Chargers (7–4). If the playoffs started Friday, the Bills would travel to Indianapolis for a wild-card round matchup against the Colts.

Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the Sunday slate of Week 12 (Note: all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):

AFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Broncos (9–2)

98%

2

Patriots (9–2)

98%

3

Colts (8–2)

91%

4

Steelers (6–4)

40%

5

Chargers (7–4)

61%

6

Bills (7–4)

87%

7

Jaguars (6–4)

61%

---

---

---

8

Texans (6–5)

49%

9

Chiefs (5–5)

43%

10

Ravens (5–5)

72%

11

Dolphins (4–7)

1%

12

Bengals (3–7)

<1%

13

Raiders (2–8)

<1%

14

Jets (2–8)

<1%

15

Browns (2–8)

<1%

16

Titans (1–9)

<1%

NFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Eagles (8–2)

>99%

2

Rams (8–2)

99%

3

Bears (7–3)

60%

4

Buccaneers (6–4)

89%

5

Seahawks (7–3)

91%

6

Packers (6–3–1)

72%

7

49ers (7–4)

84%

---

---

---

8

Lions (6–4)

73%

9

Panthers (6–5)

19%

10

Cowboys (4–5–1)

6%

11

Vikings (4–6)

5%

12

Cardinals (3–7)

<1%

13

Falcons (3–7)

<1%

14

Commanders (3–8)

<1%

15

Saints (2–8)

<1%

16

Giants (2–9)

<1%

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL