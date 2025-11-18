How Raiders’ Geno Smith Ruined Travis Kelce’s Chances of Playing QB in College
Years before their NFL careers began, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith left a lasting impression on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Smith chatted with ESPN analyst Jason Kelce for a bit on the field, and the two discussed one funny anecdote about Smith "ruining" the Chiefs tight end's quarterback tryout in college.
"You ruined Trav's chances of ever playing quarterback for West Virginia by showing him up at that recruiting camp," Jason told Smith. "He remembers you, I know that."
"My bad, Trav. But hey, it worked out," Smith replied.
For a bit of backstory, Travis told the traumatizing tale himself on an episode of New Heights in 2022, when Smith was still playing for the Seahawks. According to the legend, the two met on a recruiting trip at West Virginia when they were both trying out as quarterback for Rich Rodriguez's team:
"I've seen Geno sling it around since we were in high school," Travis said. "When we both went on a recruiting visit to West Virginia, and he was just dotting it. And the way the ball was coming out of his hand... I walked out of there empty-handed, and Geno Smith walked out of there with an offer.
"I just remember seeing him throw the ball, and I was just sitting on the sideline like, 'Man, I ain't got that.'"
It really did work out for everyone in the end, even if Smith humbled Kelce and made him reconsider his quarterbacking dreams—a true blessing in disguise.