How the 49ers Will Use Ricky Pearsall During OTAs and Minicamp
When the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1, most analysts thought he would replace Jauan Jennings in the slot or Deebo Samuel at Z in 2025. And maybe that will be the case. But in the meantime, the 49ers probably will play him at a different position.
The 49ers most likely will extend Brandon Aiyuk's contract at some point before the regular season and lock him in as the starting X receiver for years to come. But the negotiations could drag into September, as they did last year with Nick Bosa. Which means Aiyuk could and probably will hold out of OTAs, minicamp and even training camp, just as Bosa did last year, because so much money is at stake.
And that means the 49ers most likely will need someone to take Aiyuk's place in the first-team offense while he is holding out this offseason. And that's where Pearsall comes in.
Without Pearsall, the 49ers wouldn't have a true X receiver who could practice with the starters this offseason, so they'd have difficulty installing their offense. But Pearsall is a first-round talent who can play X, so Kyle Shanahan can install his offensive scheme the way he wants to this offseason without making changes to suit the players he has available.
If Pearsall plays well at X this offseason, the 49ers could be less inclined to give Aiyuk every penny he's asking for. But Pearsall is no Aiyuk -- he's just a temporary fill-in. We probably won't see much of Pearsall in actual games until next year.