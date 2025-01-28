How to Watch Super Bowl 59 in 4K
Sunday, Feb. 9. That’s the date that every NFL team circled on their calendars, well, when Super Bowl LVIII ended a year ago.
Now we’re nearly there and for fans, it’s all about access. Do you have a plan for watching the single-biggest sporting event in the world? There are plenty of options for football or commercial or Kendrick Lamar enthusiasts to watch the Super Bowl.
So if you don’t have a plan to access the game, hopefully this will help you out. We’ll address streaming options, if the game is available in 4K and other important details about Super Bowl LIX.
How to Watch Super Bowl 59 in 4K
What is 4K Streaming?
Let’s get tech-y for a minute. 4K streaming is showing you videos with a resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels, which is four times more than the resolution of full HD.
This makes images sharper, giving them an even more real feel.
The biggest drawback is that in order to render something with such a high resolution, a strong internet connection is needed. Without one, you’ll be facing plenty of buffering issues and rendering problems.
Plus, you’ll need to make sure that your equipment of choice is 4K compatible. So that means a 4K TV, 4K streaming device and a 4K HDMI cable (HDMI 2.0 or newer).
Is Super Bowl LIX Available in 4K?
Super Bowl LIX is available in 4K through pretty much any live TV service. FOX has announced the game will air in upscaled UHD/4K. Tubi, which is owned by FOX, will also feature a free 4K stream of Super Bowl LIX.
FuboTV, DirecTV, Hulu and YouTube TV are among the most popular streaming services that all offer 4K streaming. So as long as your home setup is 4K compatible, you’ll be able to watch every snap and every ad in beautiful, rich 4K resolution.
Can I Watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K With Cable/Dish?
Both DirecTV and Dish Network offer 4K viewing. However, if your box isn’t 4K compatible, you might need to either upgrade your box before the Super Bowl or look into a 4K converter.
This might require a change in your current plan or package, so you will have to weigh the costs.
Again, your television would also need to be 4K compatible.
In most cases, cable networks cannot handle 4K. However, FOX will be airing the game upscaled to 4K for cable users as well. It will require a 4K cable box from your provider and a 4K television.
Internet Requirements for 4K Streaming
The most critical factors are internet speed, network stability and the number of connected devices on said network.
At a minimum, you’re going to need an internet connection speed of at least 25 Mbps. But really something in the 50 Mbps range is more ideal, particularly if multiple devices are connected to the network.
You’re also going to need a stable connection. So if your router and TV are in the same room, no worries. But if they’re on opposite sides of the house, you might want to look into either using an Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi extenders.
It’s also worth noting that some providers will often adjust the video quality based on available bandwidth. However, the platforms that are most notorious for doing so do not carry the Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LIX?
Super Bowl LIX will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. The game will be broadcast on FOX, with a simulcast on Tubi and Spanish-language broadcasts on NBC’s Telemundo and FOX Deportes.
Who is Performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show?
Rapper Kendrick Lamar is the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The 17-time Grammy award winner was previously featured during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.
Jon Batiste is performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game. Batiste has been nominated for 20 Grammy awards across pop, jazz and R&B genres.