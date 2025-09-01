Hunter Renfrow Had Adorable Reason for Missing 10 Calls From Panthers Before Return
Hunter Renfrow is back with the Carolina Panthers after they cut him at the end of training camp. But the veteran wide receiver almost missed his opportunity to return to the team because his daughter was watching videos on his phone.
On Monday, Renfrow revealed he missed about 10 calls from Panthers' general manager Dan Morgan, head coach Dave Canales and his own agent because his daughter was watching Bluey on his phone and was rejecting the calls. He said he was standing outside his car while the calls came in.
"I guess I had like 10 missed phone calls from Dan, Dave, my agent, and they're all just ignored. My daughter was watching Bluey or something, she ignored all of them," Renfrow said.
Completely relatable.
Renfrow was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He has struggled to return to form since that season. He was out of football completely in 2024 while dealing with ulcerative colitis. The Panthers signed him in April, and he had a good showing in training camp.
He was released on August 26, but was brought back after Carolina traded Adam Thielen to the Vikings and Jalen Coker was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury. He'll likely replace Coker in the slot for at least the first four games and be given the chance to prove himself.
The 29-year-old receiver almost didn't get that chance thanks to his daughter's Bluey obsession.