Ice Skater Falls Down at Bryant Park Live on CBS Jets-Rams Broadcast
The New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams played at MetLife Stadium in Week 16. The game was broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green in the booth calling the game. The game went to commercial midway through the first quarter and when it came back CBS showed people skating in the Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York City. In a moment of perfect timing, a Burger King logo faded away just in time for an ice skater to fall on live television.
Harlan and Green cracked up, but felt kind of bad about it. Harlan kept saying, "I hope she's okay," while Green insisted they were laughing with her and not at her.
Whyever you're laughing at this, you have to appreciate the timing.
They showed the skating rink for approximately 20 seconds out of a three-hour broadcast. The odds that this person not only fell down during those 20 seconds, but did so right in front of the television camera is almost impossible to believe, but I think we should just chalk this one up to the magic of the holiday season.