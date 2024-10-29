SI

J.J. Watt Trolled Giants Lineman After Brother T.J.'s Strip Sack

Tim Capurso

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during an October 2023 game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.
New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, speaking to reporters in preparation for his team's Monday Night Football matchup against pass rusher T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, confidently stated that he wanted "to be left on an island" against the All-Pro. That's the right mindset against a player of Watt's caliber.

Unfortunately, Eluemunor's words came back to bite him during New York's 26-18 loss to the Steelers. Watt recorded a pair of quarterback hits and two sacks, one of which resulted in a huge fourth quarter forced fumble that was recovered by Watt.

His brother J.J. couldn't resist bringing up Eluemunor's quote from earlier in the week in a post onto his account on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the strip sack.

Well played by the elder Watt.

And a tough night for Eluemunor, who has had a solid season thus far in his first year with the Giants.

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

