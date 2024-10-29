J.J. Watt Trolled Giants Lineman After Brother T.J.'s Strip Sack
New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, speaking to reporters in preparation for his team's Monday Night Football matchup against pass rusher T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, confidently stated that he wanted "to be left on an island" against the All-Pro. That's the right mindset against a player of Watt's caliber.
Unfortunately, Eluemunor's words came back to bite him during New York's 26-18 loss to the Steelers. Watt recorded a pair of quarterback hits and two sacks, one of which resulted in a huge fourth quarter forced fumble that was recovered by Watt.
His brother J.J. couldn't resist bringing up Eluemunor's quote from earlier in the week in a post onto his account on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the strip sack.
Well played by the elder Watt.
And a tough night for Eluemunor, who has had a solid season thus far in his first year with the Giants.