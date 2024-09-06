SI

Ja'Marr Chase Bluntly Rebukes Report He Wants One Cent More Than Justin Jefferson

The Bengals wide receiver responded in NSFW fashion.

Patrick Andres

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks onto the practice field, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks onto the practice field, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Aug. 27, the intrigue surrounding Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation took an unexpected turn.

In a hit on NFL Network that evening, insider Ian Rapoport said that Chase was looking for an extension in which he would top Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's record-setting deal by one penny.

"My understanding is that the two sides are still discussing a long-term extension, that, if he got it, would make him either tied for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson, or beating Justin Jefferson by one cent, which I believe is the goal by Ja'Marr Chase," Rapoport said via John Breech of CBS Sports.

On Friday, Chase made his thoughts on that idea clear in no uncertain terms.

“If I want to beat Justin, I’m going to beat the s--t out of Justin," Chase said via Marshall Kramsky of WCPO-TV in Cincinnati of his former LSU teammate.

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings on June 3, while the NFL world continues to wait for Chase's deal with the 2024 season set to begin.

