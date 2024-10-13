Jaguars Get Away With Questionable Catch on Scoring Drive vs. Bears
Yes, it's early, but no, you're not seeing things: It appears as if the Jacksonville Jaguars may have gotten away with a reception on their first drive against the Chicago Bears that should have been called an incompletion. Trevor Lawrence threw to Brian Thomas Jr., and he caught the ball off-balance. Falling to the ground, Thomas used the ball to keep himself upright as he was still securing it.
The NFL rulebook's definition of a catch stipulates that the ball must be secured by a player before it hits the ground and the player must complete a football play or maintain control of the ball long enough to complete a football play. Otherwise, it's incomplete.
At the very least, this one is worth another look:
The Jaguars quickly got to the line of scrimmage and ran another play before the Bears could challenge the play and force the officials to take a closer look.
Later in the drive, the Jaguars scored on a field goal attempt after Gabe Davis dropped a catchable end zone pass from Trevor Lawrence. Ball don't lie?