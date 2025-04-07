Jaguars Make Contract Decision on Former No. 1 Pick Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they have exercised defensive end Travon Walker's fifth-year option, which is a good sign for the team further extending the former No. 1 pick in the future.
Walker is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, meaning the Jaguars have locked him in through the next two seasons at least. The fifth-year option is projected to be a fully guaranteed $14,751,000 for next season, The Florida Times-Union reported.
The Jaguars can still extend Walker with a bigger contract, but exercising the fifth-year option solidifies Walker on the roster for the next two seasons while the two sides figure out an extension.
Walker has started in 48-of-49 games in his first three seasons with the Jaguars. Last season, Walker notched a career-high 61 total tackles, with 31 of those being solo tackles. He had 10.5 sacks last season and had 10 sacks in the 2023 season.