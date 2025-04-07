SI

Jaguars Make Contract Decision on Former No. 1 Pick Travon Walker

The defensive end is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Madison Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut during a game.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut during a game. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they have exercised defensive end Travon Walker's fifth-year option, which is a good sign for the team further extending the former No. 1 pick in the future.

Walker is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, meaning the Jaguars have locked him in through the next two seasons at least. The fifth-year option is projected to be a fully guaranteed $14,751,000 for next season, The Florida Times-Union reported.

The Jaguars can still extend Walker with a bigger contract, but exercising the fifth-year option solidifies Walker on the roster for the next two seasons while the two sides figure out an extension.

Walker has started in 48-of-49 games in his first three seasons with the Jaguars. Last season, Walker notched a career-high 61 total tackles, with 31 of those being solo tackles. He had 10.5 sacks last season and had 10 sacks in the 2023 season.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

