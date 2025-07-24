Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Finding His Groove in Camp
Wednesday was a very good day in Jacksonville. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was happy again and all is right with the world. He is healthy, he has a new coach and offensive coordinator and he has some new weapons in his arsenal. Lawrence is a happy guy.
"I have a lot of confidence and belief in what we're doing and that we're doing it the right way," Lawrence said after the first practice. "I think that frees me up in a lot of ways and kind of allows me to say that and feel confident about it."
In working with helmets, but no pads, Lawrence looked good in team drills. He had good timing with his receivers, according to new head coach Liam Coen.
"I think today I thought he was pretty clean in a lot of ways," Coen said. "It's more so we want to get our feet to our target, but that doesn't mean your eyes have to be at your target. We can use our eyes as a weapon while keeping our feet clean. That's been something we've continued to work on."
The former Clemson great missed seven games last season with a shoulder injury and also spent time in the concussion protocol. After undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, Lawrence said he was 100 percent and had no complaints.
"I feel really good," Lawrence said. "It's the best I felt in a long time physically. Yeah, it sucks not playing, not being on the field. That's what I love to do. I love to play. You put in all the work in the offseason and through camp then to have the season cut short isn't fun."
Lawrence said he received a new appreciation for the game, by not being able to play and being compelled to watch from afar.
"It's given me a really great appreciation for the game and how much I love it and love being out there," Lawrence said. "Sometimes you take things for granted when you get to do it every day and you're healthy. When that's taken away for a little bit, you kind of reflect and take a step back. In some ways, it's been good for me."
He went on to say he doesn't want to miss time again, but it did help him put things in perspective.
"I never want to miss time, but it has been good for some perspective things with me and myself and how I view the game and moving forward how I want to prepare myself and how I want to play."
