Udinski Expected to Play Major Role in Lawrence Development
Trevor Lawrence is a happy camper, no pun intended.
As he enters training camp, it will be his first with new head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Their job is to take Lawrence to the next level and make him an even better quarterback than he has been in the past.
The fifth-year quarterback has been good, but not great. Udinski appeared on the NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov and said they are focusing on making Lawrence great by building an environment around him that gives him the best chance at succeeding.
"Yeah, I think it comes down to our processes and trying to refine those and stick to those, and if we can create the right processes for Trevor, and perhaps more importantly, or equally as important, the right processes around him, I think those will drive the results, and those will speak for themselves," Udinski said.
"So ultimately, it's just focusing on trying to refine those processes, trying to make sure that we're being supportive in as many ways as possible, and making sure that he has the pieces he needs to be successful.
"We're providing whether it's the information, the opportunities, the practice reps, whatever it is, to create that environment for success and the circumstances for success, and then just doing it on a day-to-day, hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute basis, will really ultimately determine that final."
Offensive coordinators' pasts often get forgotten. This was an under-the-radar hire by Coen. All Udinski did last season was help revive Sam Darnold's career in Minnesota. Udinski had total control over the quarterback room and he helped Darnold sign a $110.5 million contract this offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are investing a lot in Lawrence, by virtue of the contract he signed last summer and the amount of weapons they are giving him. They also put more talented linemen up front for him. The most important variable now is the coaching that Lawrence receives.
Former head coach Doug Pederson was significant in Lawrence's upbringing. However, in 2022, he delegated it to Press Taylor and Lawrence's game suffered. Coen is expected to work with Udinski to make Lawrence the player the organization envisioned when they drafted him No. 1 overall five years ago. Coen has been working with Lawrence, personally, and taking an active role in his development. Coen also helped Baker Mayfield gain a career resurgence in Tampa Bay.
Hopefully, he can do the same thing with Lawrence.
