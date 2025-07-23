The Jaguars vs. the AFC West is Prevalent with VIPs
When the Jacksonville Jaguars play the AFC West in non-divisional rotation games in 2025, they will face some quality quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City, Geno Smith in Vegas, Justin Herbert from the Chargers, and Bo Nix in Denver. But who are the most important non-QBs on the roster?
Monday Night Football in Duval in Week 5 will all be about the Chiefs protecting Patrick Mahomes from Travon Walker, Arik Armstead, and Josh Hines-Allen with OTs Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore.
"The Chiefs' offensive line fell apart last year. They signed Moore to provide insurance at left tackle and had Simmons fall into their lap in the draft. They badly need one of them to play well enough that Patrick Mahomes isn't constantly looking over his shoulder, and can finally tap into the explosive element of the offense the team has been missing over the last two years."
A trip to Sin City in Week 9 brings up a battle between two of the most exciting rookies in the NFL, WR/CB Travis Hunter and Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty. PFF was brief when assessing Jeanty.
"When you invest a top-six pick into a running back, he damn well better be dominant right away."
DL Tuli Tuipulotu will need to step into a starting role for the Chargers, as the Jaguars' offensive line will be looking to protect against him in Week 11.
"With Bosa now in Buffalo, Tuipulotu will have to be a full-time player for the first time in his career. He's already shown that he is a good enough pass rusher to merit the additional playing time (he has 13 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 29 hits in two years), but now he has to maintain that with a larger role and responsibility across from Khalil Mack."
The Denver Broncos speedster, WR Marvin Mims Jr., is emerging as a real threat in the Rockies. Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter, and Jourdan Lewis will be charged with needing to know their whereabouts at all times inn Week 16.
"We went with someone whose emergence would make the offense an entirely different animal to deal with this season. He made the absolute most of his opportunities down the stretch and showed that he needs to be on the field much more often. If he can be anywhere close to a 1,000-yard receiver, that's a major boon for a Denver passing game that needs a complement to Courtland Sutton."
Playing the AFC West close to the vest will be a big help, and neutralizing the non-passing threats and everybody involved will get Liam Coen's Jags closer to fine.
