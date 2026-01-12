Breaking Down Jaguars' Grueling Loss to Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' chance to make a run came up just short on Sunday, with the Jaguars falling to the Buffalo Bills in a close 27-24 loss.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the Jaguars' loss to the Bills and what it means for the franchise moving forward.

Watch today's episode below

The Jaguars and Bills went back and forth for most of the game, with it remaining a one-score game for more or less the entirety of the 60 minute battle. Outside of the Jaguars' turning the ball over two times compared to the Bills' one, the Jaguars and Buffalo were dead even in first downs, total yardage, etc.

Ultimately, it seemed like a few key plays here and there changed the outcome of the game. One of the major moments was the Jaguars going for it on 4th-and-2 from the Bills' nine-yard line. Trevor Lawrence's rushing attempt failed to pick up the first down and the Bills went on to generate a 90-plus yard touchdown drive.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had been aggressive on fourth downs inside the red-zone all season, and it was hardly surprising the first-year head coach attempted it. After the game, Coen remarked that he had zero regrets about the decision.

"Not even a close decision. It was all go for it on all the metrics. With where you're at down there that low, you've got to go for it," Coen said.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Fourth down, that low, you at least feel like you're going to have to an opportunity to stop them and have a field position change, and very worst you get the ball back with good field position, and it didn't end up working out."

The Bills, meanwhile, were 2-of-2 on fourth-downs and picked up several short-yardage situations with quarterback sneaks. This included one that nearly went for the game-winning touchdown on the final fourth-down of the game. The Jaguars gave up the touchdown on the next play and would throw a game-ending interception soon after.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) parts ways with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, just a tough way to end the season, obviously. We score to go ahead, couldn't really get them off the grass there on the last drive, (they) converted, obviously, a few of those. We get hit on a little bit of a busted coverage there, and then the quarterback sneak that goes down to the 1-yard line is tough because you're still trying to hold them," Coen said.

"They need a touchdown, so with where they were at, it's not like we were about to ‘freeway’ it. We're competing to try to stop them, make them kick a field goal, but once you get it down to the 1-yard line, we decided to freeway it, let them score and try to get the ball back, and then we do, and ended up throwing an interception. It was just a tough ending."

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.