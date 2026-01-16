Trevor Lawrence Knows Exactly Who He Is and Can Be

Going into the 2025 NFL season, there was a lot of skepticism surrounding Trevor Lawrence. Is he really the answer at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars? Was he worth the first-overall pick? Was he mislabeled as a generational prospect? Will the team regret signing him to a five-year, $275 million extension?



In his first season under Head Coach Liam Coen, T-Law answered all of those questions resoundingly, leading his Jaguars to eight straight wins down the stretch to clinch the AFC South and bring the playoffs back to Duval. Unfortunately, the last play of his campaign was an interception that killed Jacksonville's chances of pulling off a last-minute comeback against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card showdown.



Trevor Lawrence knew what he needed to do



There's no doubt that the Jacksonville Jaguars can win with Trevor Lawrence. They fell just short against the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills, 27-24. He didn't play his best game, though, which has reopened the discourse over whether he'll ever have what it takes to bring this team its first Lombardi.



With the growth he was able to show in just one year with Head Coach Liam Coen in his ear, there shouldn't be much doubt that he can continue to progress and become the elite quarterback he was promised to become. Not only did he take meaningful steps forward in his development, but he was already self-aware of the things that he needed to do to become the best version of himself. Liam Coen outlined this on his appearance on The Schrager Hour, speaking about when he first met with the quarterback:



"Trevor and I were out to dinner, and I remember that conversation very clearly, and how much humility that he came to that meeting with and how much honesty he came to that meeting with, and was just open about where he wants to go, both, you know, professionally, personally, and as a team."



"We were able to lay some stuff out like really clear at that dinner and where we wanted to go, how we wanted to maybe alter his footwork, and some of the little details about his game that he wanted to improve upon and I was very impressed at how organized his thoughts were and what he wanted to improve upon, and they were very much in alignment with the things that I thought he needed to improve upon and so that made it very easy early on."

