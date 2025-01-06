Jahmyr Gibbs Wowed Literally Everyone With Epic Performance in NFC North Title Win
It's hard to imagine the Detroit Lions ever got flack for drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs as high as they did.
The 22-year-old standout running back put the team on his back during Sunday night's highly-anticipated NFC North title game, having single-handedly run in or caught all four of the Lions' touchdowns in their 31–9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He now boasts a league-leading total of 20 TDs on the season.
His epic 170-yard performance was, of course, praised online, where fans and league pundits oohed and aahed in real-time.
With the win, the Lions have officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history. Not a bad time for a career night from Gibbs.