Jalen Hurts Eager for New Role on Eagles' Offense With Jason Kelce Retired
Jalen Hurts hasn't played a single NFL game without center Jason Kelce in front of him.
This year will be different as Kelce retired from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in March.
Instead of dwelling on missing a key competitor on the roster, Hurts is excited to take on more offensive responsibilities on the field with Kelce's absence, specifically with controlling the line of scrimmage.
"We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility, and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things," Hurts said on 94.1 WIP, via ESPN. "And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I'm excited for that journey and this opportunity."
The time for him to learn more about setting protections and blitzes is now. Hurts feels ready for this challenge in his fifth NFL season.
"It's been a role that I've been waiting on," Hurts said. "I know we've had a well-respected, Hall of Fame guy who's been doing that, and now we [have] the opportunity to do that. It's something I've been wanting, and I think that's how it's supposed to be."
Hurts had many career bests during the 2023 season, including 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns, but he also threw 15 interceptions, which was the most in his career so far.
The Eagles' offense may look a bit different this year without Kelce and with the addition of Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator.
The Eagles' season will begin on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil, when they face the Green Bay Packers.