Jalen Hurts Had the Classiest Gesture For Eagles Announcer After Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 NFL season as defending Super Bowl champions, and while players up and down the roster insist that last year is over and there is a new goal to achieve, there are still some fond moments and memories being traded in the wake of the team’s second Lombardi Trophy.
One such story was shared by Eagles radio play-by-play man Merrill Reese over the weekend. Speaking with JAKIB Sports, Reese opened up about a gift that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had given him as the team started training camp—a signed pair of cleats.
“I was sitting in the press tent, and somebody came in with a box at training camp,” Reese said. “I opened it up, and there were the green and white Air Jordans. And written on the white part of it was, ‘To M. Reese, you saw what no one else could. Love always, Jalen Hurts.”
The story starts a little bit after the 10-minute mark in the video below.
Reese is the definitive voice of the team, and has been a believer in both Hurts’s ability as an athlete, and his character as a leader and as a person since he first took the field with the Eagles.
It’s clear that Hurts recognized and appreciated what it meant to have Reese behind him, and was happy to prove him right.