Jalen Hurts Responds to Report There’s Frustration With Him in Eagles’ Building
As the Eagles offense continues to underperform relative to its talent level, there has been frustration within the team. Frustration from wide receiver A.J. Brown that the offense hasn’t performed well and from Saquon Barkley about the lack of success in the running game.
Over the weekend Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that there is specifically frustration in the building with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Per Russini, multiple players on offense are reportedly frustrated with Hurts’s approach this year against zone coverage and his reluctancy to throw the ball into tight windows or downfield.
Hurts initially addressed those reports on Wednesday, saying, “I just go to work every day. Go to work everyday, and continue to try and do my best.”
When asked if this comes with the territory of being a starting quarterback, Hurts replied, “I think it definitely does, and I take a lot of responsibility when things are going—I guess I get a lot of attention when things are going well and when things are not going so well. I never run away from holding myself accountable and I think that’s exactly what I’ve taken the approach of doing. When I look at this last game, I take great pride in what we do on offense. I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is. We’ve obviously got work to do and that obviously starts with me. That’s always my approach, it’s always me looking internally first in everything that we do, and then in due time rising above.”
Hurts noted that none of his teammates have come to him to express any frustration toward him.
Head coach Nick Sirianni said of the report, “When there's not a name on it, I don't put a lot of credence into that. Obviously, it's not good for me to read anything, I got to prepare to do my job. ... I don't necessarily believe everything that's being written. I just don’t. I’ve been around long enough to know that, so I don’t give it a lot of credence when there’s not a name.”
Even with the offense’s struggles, the team is still winning and in good position to potentially earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year. Their defense has been stellar, but the offense has yet to hold up its end of the bargain. The Eagles have gotten away with it for now, but it could come back to bite them if the offense doesn’t become more dangerous soon.