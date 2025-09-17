Jalen Hurts Takes Blame for Eagles' Passing Game Woes
The Eagles are 2–0, but their passing offense has struggled. On Wednesday, the team's quarterback took the blame for the slow start to the season.
Jalen Hurts addressed the defending champions' passing woes head-on and pointed the finger at himself.
"More importantly, just overall operation and how we function, how we flow, our synchronization. I take accountability for a lot of it and just how we go out there because it's my job to go out there and be the general, orchestrate everything, and ultimately make plays," Hurts said. "Given the opportunities we had, I'm very critical of myself of trying to make the most of what's given to us."
He later added, "Expectations are fair. Ultimately, it's about winning."
Notably, Hurts points out that the Eagles have new offensive leadership after former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departed to be the head coach of the Saints. Kevin Patullo was promoted from pass game coordinator and associate head coach to become the new offensive coordinator. It's the 44-year-old's first time holding that job.
So far, the Eagles rank 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game (119) and 29th in total yards per game (259). Philadelphia will always have a run-heavy attack led by Saquon Barkley and supplemented by Hurts's rushing ability. That said, with excellent pass-catching options like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the team's current numbers are unacceptable.
For his part, Hurts is completing 75.6% of his passes on the season but has only thrown for 253 yards and has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception.
With the tush push potentially on the chopping block after this season, Philly may have to get more creative offensively.
Hurts blames himself for the offense's slow start. It'll be on him to fix it.