Ja'Marr Chase Jokes How He'd Annoy Justin Jefferson With Move in Vikings-Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase is ready to bring the firepower and the controversy to U.S. Bank Stadium when the Bengals face the Vikings on Sunday. The Cincinnati receiver specifically made a silly threat Thursday to fellow superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, his former teammate at LSU.
Jefferson is known for his viral dance called the "Griddy" that he popularized a few years back. Chase, on the other hand, is infamous for his touchdown celebrations, many of which have ended with him being fined. So, Chase was asked ahead of the Week 3 matchup if he planned to "Griddy" in Minnesota in front of the originator.
"If he doesn't want me to, I'm going to do it," Chase said while laughing. "Purposefully, yeah. I want to piss him off. ... Who knows what I'll do when I get in the end zone. Maybe I might get a fine this week, who knows."
Those are fighting words coming from Chase.
In Jefferson's media availability on Thursday, the Minnesota star complimented Chase's talent and expressed how his goal is to win on Sunday. Jefferson doesn't seem to be made aware of Chase's comments at this point.
“It’s always extra when you have a player like that, that’s top in the league just as well as I am," Jefferson said. "At the end of the day, it’s about our team and it's about winning. As long as those two things are done, then I’m happy leaving that building.”
What makes this playful banter even more special is that Chase and Jefferson were college teammates at LSU. The two receivers likely are still friends, so their actions will be all in good fun.
We'll see if Chase gets the chance to show off his "Griddy" on Sunday when the Bengals play the Vikings. He will need to make it to the end zone first.