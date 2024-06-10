Jameis Winston Had Browns Fans Fired Up With Comical Media Day Message
Jameis Winston is now a member of the Cleveland Browns after spending the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints and it looks like the QB can't wait to get things going with his new team.
Winston, who is never shy about sharing pump-up messages before games, had some fun before Monday's media day session with the team and got Browns fans fired up with a video shared by the team's social media team.
"Shout out to the Browns fans, AKA the Dawg Pound," an excited Winston said. "Where my dawgs at? It’s your boy Jameis Winston here at media day about to put on a show for y’all behind the lights camera and actions. Thank you Dawgs fans, thank you Browns fans. Let’s go!"
He finished it off by pretending to play the guitar, because why not?
Fans loved it: