Jameis Winston Was So Locked in During Intense Pregame Interview
Jameis Winston had another opportunity to start for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers rolled into town on Sunday, and it is safe to say that he was intensely focused on capitalizing. Winston at one point agreed to do a pregame interview with Nate Burleson from CBS's NFL Today and then at one point decided to handle it with this intensity.
Every time he was asked something, Winston rocked back and forth and delivered a message with every single word.
Impressive fire and focus from the field before going to battle. Winston, who is known for his motivational speeches that do a little extra, was able to conjure all this up before going out to lead a 2-6 football team. So think of the laser beams that would be coming from his eyes and maxims from his lips should he ever do one of these before a playoff contest.
The best part of this memorable interview comes about 80 seconds in when Burleson, with all Winston's previous answers in hand, admitted that he wanted to have a little fun with the quarterback. That's elite confidence and optimism right there because Winston was definitely about having fun in the moment.
It will be fun to see how this pregame hit ages over the next three hours as the Browns play to save any hope of saving the season.