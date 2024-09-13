James Cook Torching Dolphins With Three First-Half TDs Had NFL Fans in Awe
The Buffalo Bills jumped out to a big lead during the first half against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football as the primetime game quite quickly turned into the James Cook Show.
By the time the halftime whistles sounded, Cook had rushed just five times for 60 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while catching one pass for 17 yards and another score. He led the fastest touchdown drive of the night during the second quarter, scoring on a 49-yard rush down the right sideline on the very first play of the possession.
After logging just two touchdown runs in both his rookie year in 2022 and his second season in 2023, Cook found the end zone twice on Thursday night before even visiting the locker room for halftime.
As one might expect, Cook was having a monster night both on the field and for fantasy football managers, and his three-touchdown first half had fans on social media overjoyed.