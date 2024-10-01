Fired up Jared Goff Launches Ball Into Stands After Catching TD Pass vs. Seahawks
Jared Goff can catch the ball, too.
On Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions quarterback caught a touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, then got the most out of his celebration.
On second-and-goal from Seattle's 7-yard line, Goff faked a handoff to David Montgomery and flipped the ball to St. Brown on an end around. Then he snuck out of the backfield to the left, while St. Brown ran to the right, stopped, and threw it back to his quarterback. Goff made a smooth catch of a perfect toss at the 2-yard line and walked into the end zone. He immediately launched the ball into the stands in celebration.
And here's another look at the toss into the stands, then Goff celebrating with St. Brown.
That play helped the Lions take a 28–14 lead over the Seahawks midway through the third quarter. It was a chance for the quarterback-receiver duo to shine after the running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined to score the team's first three touchdowns of the game.
Through that drive, Goff had completed 14 of 14 passes for 155 yards, while St. Brown was 1-of-1 for seven yards and a touchdown.