Jared Goff and Lions Didn't Know About Rule That Took Away Trick-Play Touchdown

Quarterback's opening-drive score was taken off the board.

Kyle Koster

Jared Goff's unusual touchdown was nullified by an unusual rule.
The Lions' innovative play-calling and trickery hasn't dropped off a bit this season as offensive coordinator John Morton continues to trot out the same fancy stuff that made Ben Johnson a household name. And it appeared Detroit had kick-started another primetime showcase by thinking outside the box in the form of a David Montgomery touchdown pass to Jared Goff on the opening drive Sunday night vs. the Chiefs. Yet after some deliberation and a deep dive into the NFL rule book, officials ruled that Goff had committed an illegal shift by bounding out from center.

On the Sunday Night Football broadcast rules expert Terry McAulay was all over it in the moment, explaining that the quarterback would need to get set after taking such a surprising departure under center.

The ruling ended up costing the Lions four points as they had to settle for a field goal and that snazzy offense never got on track as Kansas City put all kinds of pressure on Goff en route to a 30-17 win.

Perhaps the most surprised people in the stadium after the costly call were the Lions, who apparently had never heard of such a rule, which Goff revealed post-game.

"I've never heard this: because of how close I was to the center, that declares I'm the quarterback," Goff said. "If that is the rule, I guess we need to do a little more research."

Given that the Chiefs thoroughly outplayed the Lions for the 50 remaining minutes after the penalty, it's not as though this mistake swung the outcome of the game. Still, it's a tough pill to swallow for Dan Campbell's side, who are making quite a habit of being thwarted by unusual officiating moments during their highest-profile games.

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

