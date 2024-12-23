Jason Garrett Weighs in on Mike McCarthy’s Chances of Returning to Cowboys Next Year
The 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the Dallas Cowboys.
With untimely injuries playing a part in their disappointing results, it’s been difficult to figure out just how good this team could have been had the dice rolls of the NFL calendar come up differently.
The odd year has also put head coach Mike McCarthy’s future in further limbo. McCarthy was coaching on the last year of his contract with the Cowboys, and it was largely believed that his rentention would depend on postseason success. But with the Cowboys out of the playoff picture, team owner Jerry Jones has largely stood by McCarthy, citing the importance of continuity to the team’s success.
On Sunday, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett weighed in on the situation in Dallas. If anyone knows about being on the hot seat while coaching the Cowboys, it’s Garrett.
“I don’t think Jerry Jones has made up his mind yet,” Garrett said, speaking in his role as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. “I think he’s going to wait and evaluate these last three games and take it from there.”
“If they win three, finish 9-8, finish on a strong note, I could see them continuing. But if they lose three against some tough opponents, and finish 6-11, I think that’s a harder sell to the Dallas Cowboys fan base.”
The Cowboys are a dismal 1-6 at home heading into Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will finish off the year with games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders—two teams currently looking towards the postseason.
How McCarthy and the Cowboys perform against that elevated competition over the next few weeks could determine his future, or lack thereof, with the team.