Jason Kelce Claps Back at Travis Kelce’s Critics on ‘MNF’ Broadcast
Jason Kelce was at the analyst desk ahead of his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs' appearance on Monday Night Football. Before kickoff, Kelce discussed Travis's unusually slow start to the 2024 NFL season and made clear that he expects his brother to bounce back to being his dominant self.
Travis, of course, is dating Taylor Swift, which has led to his personal life being publicized for all to see. With that has come some scrutiny over how he spent his offseason, and those criticisms have grown louder considering the 35-year-old still hasn't scored a touchdown in his first four games of the year.
Jason came to his defense on Monday ahead of kickoff and detailed how his brother hasn't changed despite his newfound level of stardom.
"I know optics are that he is all over the place. And that's not just optics, that's just reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in Travis's life. He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseasons very much, even before Taylor Swift... I think that he is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority," said Jason.
"I know it's been a slow start for him. I know that the optics have certainly appeared that way... Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out, and I think it's only a matter of time until he gets back to being the Travis Kelce we've seen."
Through four games heading into the Week 5 tilt against the New Orleans Saints, Kelce had just 15 receptions for 158 yards and no scores on the year. He enjoyed his best game of the season in Week 4 and will look to build upon it as the season continues.
A nine-time Pro Bowl tight end, fans have a high expectation of Kelce and it's easy to see why they may attribute his off-field antics to his lackluster start. Jason attempted to clear the air in that regard, making clear that his younger brother was just as focused and determined as he's ever been.