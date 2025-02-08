Jason Kelce Dismisses Potential Importance of Extra Halftime Rest at Super Bowl
The Kelce brothers know a thing or two about playing in the Super Bowl.
Younger brother Travis is set to play in the fifth Super Bowl of his career and older brother Jason played in two big games while leading the Philadelphia Eagles.
There’s a lot of small things that add up to make the Super Bowl different from any other game. Sure, the stakes are higher, but there’s also the media circus in the week leading up to the game, the trip to a neutral site, and of course, the halftime show.
The elaborate halftime shows at the Super Bowl make halftime longer for the players in the locker room. How do players spend that extra time? More stretching? An extra motivational speech from the head coach?
Nope. According to Jason, his halftime routine remained as simple as possible at the Super Bowl, even with the added time.
“Motherf-----, it’s 10 more minutes,” Kelce said of Super Bowl halftime. “I’m pretty sure I’m not getting cold now. I’m going to eat an Uncrustable and get my mind right for the second half. I don’t need you to tell me to stretch my quads.”
Both Kelce brothers will be working in New Orleans on Sunday, with Jason on duty for ESPN and Travis on the field looking for his third straight Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. Get the Uncrustables ready.