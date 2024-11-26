Jason Kelce Had Hilarious Description for Playing Against His Brother, Travis
Jason Kelce had a perfect description for what it was like facing his brother.
On Monday Night Countdown before Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers faced John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens, Kelce was asked about facing his brother during his NFL career. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs faced his brother's Philadelphia Eagles teams several times, including in Super Bowl LVII. Jason's team only won once.
When Scott Van Pelt asked Kelce what it was like facing Travis, he said, "It's annoying is what it is."
He continued, "Because he's so good, that's why. They were very good. I was only fortunate to beat Trav once. But when you're out there on the field getting ready to play your brother there's just something about seeing your brother out there that you get these flashbacks going to being out in the backyard playing football again."
That wound up being a really good answer after what started as just something funny.