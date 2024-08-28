SI

Jason Kelce Had Jokes After Travis Bought Racehorse With Taylor Swift-Themed Name

Karl Rasmussen

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament.
Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently became a minority owner of a racehorse which shares a strikingly similar name to his girlfriend and pop music star Taylor Swift.

Kelce purchased a minority share in a three-year-old gelding that goes by the name of Swift Delivery, according to an announcement from Team Valor International on Tuesday. Kelce shares ownership of the horse with Gary Barber, the CEO of Spyglass Entertainment, and the Zoldan family, who own Phantom Fireworks.

Swift Delivery has already gotten off to a winning start in its racing career, having won first place at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto back in June.

After seeing reports about his brother's big purchase, Travis's brother Jason Kelce took to social media with a hilarious Taylor Swift (and Secretariat) themed joke.

"But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart!" wrote Jason on X.

Jason was jokingly referencing the popular Swift song, "I Can Do it With a Broken Heart," from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Additionally, the joke was also a reference to the iconic racehorse Secretariat, who dominated the sport throughout the 1970s and was known to have an enlarged heart.

Jason is truly a Swiftie at heart.

