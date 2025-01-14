Jason Kelce Seemed to Want Nothing To Do With Betting Prediction Before Vikings-Rams
Jason Kelce has become very popular in recent years because he isn't afraid to be himself and do and say things that are true to his heart and to his being.
That was on display before Monday night's game when he had a very honest answer during a betting segment on ESPN's pregame show before the Vikings-Rams wild-card showdown.
ESPN, like all the networks these days, goes heavy into gambling content. Scott Van Pelt asked Kelce to weigh in on a prop bet on the number of touchdowns Rams QB Matthew Stafford would throw against the Vikings. Kelce gave a very defeated answer, saying: "I've got 2-plus because they told me to."
Sounds like some producers forced Kelce into making that pick because if you're going to have a betting segment before a game it only makes sense to have your analysts make a prediction. That doesn't mean they all have to love making those predictions, however.
Here's that moment:
Fans had reactions to that:
Stafford ended up throwing two touchdowns in the Rams' 27-9 win.