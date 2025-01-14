SI

Jason Kelce Seemed to Want Nothing To Do With Betting Prediction Before Vikings-Rams

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kelce's heart wasn't in this one.
Jason Kelce's heart wasn't in this one. / @ESPN
In this story:

Jason Kelce has become very popular in recent years because he isn't afraid to be himself and do and say things that are true to his heart and to his being.

That was on display before Monday night's game when he had a very honest answer during a betting segment on ESPN's pregame show before the Vikings-Rams wild-card showdown.

ESPN, like all the networks these days, goes heavy into gambling content. Scott Van Pelt asked Kelce to weigh in on a prop bet on the number of touchdowns Rams QB Matthew Stafford would throw against the Vikings. Kelce gave a very defeated answer, saying: "I've got 2-plus because they told me to."

Sounds like some producers forced Kelce into making that pick because if you're going to have a betting segment before a game it only makes sense to have your analysts make a prediction. That doesn't mean they all have to love making those predictions, however.

Here's that moment:

Fans had reactions to that:

Stafford ended up throwing two touchdowns in the Rams' 27-9 win.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL