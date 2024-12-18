Jason Kelce Unleashes NSFW Rant About Steelers Stadium Changing Name From Heinz Field
Jason Kelce is making it known that he really doesn't like when stadiums change their names because of corporate partnerships. He named the Pittsburgh Steelers' home stadium as an example as it went from the beloved Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium in the summer of 2022.
Kelce, like many other NFL and Steelers fans, will always call the stadium "Heinz Field" no matter what sponsorship it's attached to. He unleashed a not-safe-for-work rant about this example specifically.
"When it first comes out, I'm sticking to it. I'm over the corporate name and renaming—it's over, it's Heinz Field," Kelce said on New Heights. "I don't give a f--- who pays for it. ... They had the ketchup bottle going down. What are we talking about?"
Kelce went on to share to his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that he believes the Chiefs have done something right with keeping "Arrowhead" in part of their stadium title. The stadium is now called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but this allows fans to still colloquially call the stadium "Arrowhead."
The Chiefs will play at Acrisure Stadium, or Heinz Field as the elder Kelce would refer to it, on Christmas Day.