Jaxson Dart's Big Hit in Return From Concussion Had NFL Fans Making Same Joke
It was a long two weeks for Giants fans as rookie quarterback and presumed franchise savior Jaxson Dart sat out while recovering from a concussion, which he sustained during Week 10's loss to the Bears.
In his time on the sidelines, reports indicated that the Giants were working hard to impress upon the QB1 that his playing style has to change; specifically, that the scrambling and running he got away with at the collegiate level might not work in the NFL, and unless he wants to spend the entirety of his career in a cast or working through the concussion protocol, he must take steps to protect himself.
Well, Dart lasted just a few snaps of his return game vs. the Patriots on Monday night before seemingly disregarding all that preaching entirely.
With the Giants driving toward the end of the first, a scrambling Dart was just about to snag a first down when Patriots defender Christian Elliss hit him hard and sent him flying onto the sidelines. New York players quickly retaliated, resulting in a fight on the field, but the hit was nonetheless legal ... and also the exact type of situation the QB's coaches wanted him to avoid.
Of course, NFL fans were immediately making the same joke about the play online. Take a look at that below:
If Dart wants to stay in the game on Monday, he should definitely consider sliding or getting out of bounds next time.