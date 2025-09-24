Jaxson Dart Had Confident Message for Giants Fans As He Takes Over at Quarterback
Now that news of his move to Giants' QB1 is officially official, Jaxson Dart has a strong message for the New York fans who begged for his promotion.
"I'm just going to lay everything I have on the line," he said Wednesday, of what frustrated Big Blue fans can expect from his tenure under center. "That's just the way that I play the game. When I step in between those lines, nothing else in the world matters to me except doing everything that I can to win it."
He added that he wants to "be a spark" for the team, and hopes to "create excitement on the field, be explosive when opportunities are there, try to bring a little bit of swagger."
He was also not intimidated by the idea that, in taking over at this role, he is adding extra pressure to his plate.
"Pressure is given to those who play at a high level," he said. "The best players in the world are the ones that are involved with that word, 'pressure.' So I don't feel it from that standpoint. My focus is just trying to win one game at a time."
He sounds up for the challenge, but it's not easy out there as a rookie quarterback. If he does take a few games to get into the swing of things, we just hope NFL fans can give him that space to further develop.
Dart will make his starting debut on Sunday, when the 0–3 Giants host the 3–0 Chargers at MetLife Stadium.