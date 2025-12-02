Jaxson Dart Doubles Down on Playing Style After Taking Big Hits vs. Patriots
After missing the previous two games with a concussion, it didn’t take long for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to take more big hits on the football field. The most notable hit took place early in the game when Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss knocked Dart out of bounds and sent the young quarterback flying. Since Dart was still in bounds, the hard hit was not a penalty.
These kinds of hits are not unusual for Dart, who regularly opts against sliding and goes head first into contact. Dart has already entered concussion protocol multiple times this season and the Giants brass is growing weary of the hits he’s taking. Still, the rookie signal-caller does not plan on changing his playing style.
"I understand the question, but this is football,” Dart said after the game. “I’m going to get hit if I’m in the pocket or outside the pocket. I’ve played this way my whole entire life. It shouldn’t be any shocker to anybody if you’ve followed along with my career. We’re not playing soccer out here. You’re going to get hit, things happen. It’s just part of the game."
“I’m going to keep playing aggressive,” Dart added. “Hopefully everyone can take a second to watch my tape going back to high school and realize that this is not a shock. I play the game aggressively. Took one hit that people are talking about. Slipped, got out of the way a lot of hits. I appreciate people wanting me to be healthy and all that stuff, I want to be healthy too, but I play this game aggressively.”
Dart noted that his body “feels good” and says that the hit that knocked him out of the game against the Bears was a “fluke” because he was trying to recover a fumble and was unable to brace himself like he usually would.
While it’s understandable Dart doesn’t want to stop playing the way that’s gotten him to this point, he certainly has to find a better balance. Getting hit in the NFL is inevitable, but he doesn’t have to be taking so many big hits. There’s a reason other quarterbacks don’t have these concerns. He might be reluctant to change, but if he can’t, it could be costly to his health and availability down the line.