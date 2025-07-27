Jaxson Dart's Training Camp Comment Will Have Brian Daboll Fired Up
Jaxson Dart seems to be enjoying his first training camp experience.
The New York Giants rookie raved about how much he was learning. During a post-practice press conference on Sunday, Dart said he was constantly picking up new things from each practice. He said he told head coach Brian Daboll, "I wish we had two-a-days so we could practice again."
It's easy to read that and think Dart is angling for the teacher's pet role, but his first training camp clearly has the Ole Miss product excited. You can tell just from his reactions to questions.
When asked about fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo's catch at the end of practice, Dart said, "Wasn't that sick?"
The Giants selected Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have him on course to be their quarterback of the future. The 2024 first-team All-SEC selection will have to battle for reps this season as a rookie. New York brought in both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, while Tommy DeVito is back again.
If Dart keeps learning he might get some in-game reps in 2025.