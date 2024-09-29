Jayden Daniels Bests Tom Brady for NFL Record Through Four Games
Jayden Daniels continues to make history.
The rookie quarterback was outstanding in the Washington Commanders' 42-14 Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 26-of-30 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Daniels set two records thanks to that performance. According to Elias Sports, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft became the first quarterback in NFL history to have two consecutive games with 85% or higher completion percentage, with a minimum of 15 attempts in each game.
Even more impressive, through four games, Daniels has broken a record previously held by Tom Brady. The Commanders quarterback now has the highest completion percentage through the first four games of a season in NFL history, with a minimum of 75 attempts.
Through four weeks, Daniels boasts of completion percentage of 82.1%. The previous record was Brady at 79.2% in 2007. Geno Smith's mark of 77.3% in 2022 and Kyler Murray's number of 76.1% in 2021 are next on the list.
That is impressive stuff from the rookie.