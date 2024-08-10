Jayden Daniels Dazzles in First Preseason Drive As Commanders QB
The Jayden Daniels era in the nation's capital is off to a promising start.
Daniels, the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, conducted an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the Washington Commanders' preseason tilt against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.
Daniels's first completed pass in the preseason was a 42-yard strike to receiver Dyami Brown on third-and-6, as the rookie fit it into a tight window.
Seven plays later, Daniels scampered into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Commanders up 7–0.
Daniels's day was done after that successful drive, ending his afternoon with 45 yards on 2-of-3 passing to go along with his 3-yard touchdown run. Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and Sam Hartman took the Commanders' quarterback baton from there.
Daniels's next chance to showcase his first-round talent in the preseason will be next Saturday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.